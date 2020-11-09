Click2Check adopts Beyond Encryption's secure email solution

"Advisers will know only too well that, when it comes to housing/mortgage transactions, they are always likely to be in the cross-hairs of the fraudsters "

Click2Check has announced a new partnership with cyber security firm, Beyond Encryption, to utilise its Mailock secure email solution.

Click2Check will be using the Mailock product to encrypt emails - including any attachments. Mailock also enables the sender to challenge the recipient in order to ensure they are the intended person.

By using Mailock, all Click2Check and Credit Assess users will now have a greater level of security via their email communications. Mailock provides a date and time-stamped audit trail, security ‘nudges’ and a full revocation option when an email needs to be recalled.

Credit Assess is Click2Check's white-label online solution which allows advisers, with the consumer’s consent, to access their online credit score and digital report, while using Open Banking technology to deliver bank statements in minutes. This enables the adviser to analyse the consumer’s affordability and risk for lending purposes.

Credit Assess provides the adviser with full access to credit scores and reports, providing the consumer’s credit report and banking information securely within minutes. It is available to all advisory firms, distributors, CRM provider and networks, and is provided with a full training package.

David Jones, director of Click2Check, commented: “Given the sensitivity of information that we are constantly dealing with and the increased cyber threat that we’re all having to cope with, it seems only right that we, as a business, put in the very highest level of security when it comes to the communications we issue, and those that come back to us.

“Advisers will know only too well that, when it comes to housing/mortgage transactions, they are always likely to be in the cross-hairs of the fraudsters who seek to target the considerable sums of money involved. Targeting of perceived communication weak spots, such as email, is a favoured method of these criminals, and at Click2Check we certainly do not want to be susceptible and, I suspect, neither do our clients.

“By using the Beyond Encryption Mailock product we can significantly mitigate that risk and provide a far greater level of confidence to all whom we communicate with that their information won’t be accessed by anyone else but who it is being sent to. It puts another strong layer of security in place for us and ensures we will not have any security breaches of this manner.”

Paul Holland, CEO at Beyond Encryption, added: “We are thrilled to be able to help secure Click2Click’s communications for their intermediaries and their clients. They are the first to use our system within their sector, and should be applauded for recognising both the sensitivity of the information that they handle on behalf of clients on a daily basis, and the fact that, with large sums of money at stake in a retail environment, it is an ideal area for email fraudsters to try to target.

“This is the first in a series of new initiatives that takes us into new sectors for us. We are genuinely excited to be working with Click2Click and hope that it gives their clients even more confidence when selecting them for the provision of Credit Assess without putting any unnecessary hurdles and time delays into their processes.”