Crystal celebrates Pride Month as part of Health & Wellbeing Campaign

"The fundraising element of the programme is also vitally important because the services delivered by Mind are essential."

Crystal Specialist Finance (CSF) is focusing on Pride Month 2021 as part of its ongoing Health and Wellbeing Campaign.

Throughout June the business will be celebrating LGBTQ+ pioneers, providing education on the key issues facing the community, and discussing the steps that can be taken to become better allies.

Delivered through employee 'Wellbeing Wednesday' sessions and externally through social media, in conjunction with fundraising partner Mind, it is part of a 2021 programme in which CSF is looking to raise the profile of mental health awareness and raise £25,000 for the charity.

In May, which included Mental Health Awareness Week, staff donned their trainers alongside colleagues from professional finance partners and associates to walk or run five thousand steps-a-day to raise money for the mental health charity.

Collectively, over the course of the month, seven million steps were taken between 30 people, a huge 2.4 million more than the required target.

CSF has so far raised around £7,000 this year, which is the equivalent to funding 674 calls to Mind’s Infoline or providing 27,499 children and young people with safe, quality information.

Further planned events for 2021 includes a sponsored bike ride in Majorca, a corporate golf day, and popular industry professional Sat Bhandal, corporate relationship director at CSF, will be running the London Marathon.

All activity is part of CSF’s ongoing Health and Wellbeing Campaign, which is looking to help individuals in the business and the finance sector identify mental health issues and take the necessary steps to overcome isolation, stress, grief, financial worries and fears about the future.

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director at CSF, said: “An active, educated mind and body are important in helping maintain a positive mental outlook, and our campaign is designed to bring in both elements for staff and professionals from the finance market who want to know more and get involved.

“The fundraising element of the programme is also vitally important because the services delivered by Mind are essential. Again we urge everyone to get involved, whether with ourselves or through your own businesses, as every penny will ultimately help make a difference to someone needing support.”