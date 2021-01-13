Crystal launches industry Health and Wellbeing series

"If this helps just one person through their darkest hour then the campaign has been a success."

Crystal Specialist Finance has released the first of 12 Health and Wellbeing video interviews in which industry personnel talk openly on personal challenges and mental health matters.

The first discussion takes place with Scott Howitt, sales director at Chartwell FS who talks about his recovery from two separate cancer diagnoses and his career in financial services, including the difficult issues he faced in the 2008 recession and in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Scott becomes the first of 12 CSF mentors who will step forward each month during 2021 to provide inspiration with their stories, and additionally make themselves available to personally support those individuals who may need someone to talk to about their own difficulties.

To coincide with the launch of the video series, and in light of the new national lockdown, CSF has decided to extend its Amethyst Crystal campaign to January 31st.

Since its launch in August 2020, the business has distributed hundreds of stress-busting amethyst crystals to brokers and introducers who have completed cases with the specialist distributor.

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director at Crystal, said: “When we started the H&W drive we simply felt not enough was being done to support those individuals operating in our sector who were struggling silently with mental health matters.

“Our initial survey validated these thoughts, showing that 35% of the broker respondents were concerned or only moderately satisfied with their mental health and only 13% of brokers were receiving enough sleep.

“In the mentor programme, 12 industry individuals with amazing tales will openly discuss the issues they have faced and how they personally overcame these challenges, and make themselves open to talk to anyone. If this helps just one person through their darkest hour then the campaign has been a success.”

Scott added: “I am delighted to participate in this excellent campaign and offer my support to individuals who may need someone to talk to.

“I do not see my story as particularly unique or myself different to anyone else, however I am fortunate to be born with a positive mindset and have a brilliant group of friends, family and work colleagues.

“Undoubtedly the ability to seek guidance and support from people around me has helped me overcome both health and professional challenges which have come my way.”