deVere launches free contactless advice service amid coronavirus outbreak

deVere Group has announced that it is offering free financial advice to anyone in the world on a remote basis as people practice social distancing to fight coronavirus.

The firm, which operates in more than 100 countries worldwide, is launching its Contactless Advice service with immediate effect.

The service will include a wealth scan with a professional adviser to discuss clients' financial objectives, followed by a fact find and a customised report.

The deVere app will then allow investors to track their entire portfolio and financial strategy in real time and book further e-meetings with an adviser.

Chief executive and founder, Nigel Green, said: “We are launching Contactless Advice now – which is an industry first – for four clear reasons.

“First, social distancing is currently the only tool available to fight the spread of the coronavirus. As such, more and more cities, regions and countries are going into lockdown and people into enforced or self-imposed isolation to help fight Covid-19. This means that they might not be able to see their financial adviser face-to-face as they do ordinarily.

“And second, the economic landscape is shifting. The global economy is facing a short and deep recession. As always, new industries will emerge and, of course, there will be winners and losers in terms of sectors, jobs and wages – and this will, naturally, directly impact people’s finances.

“Third, we’re moving towards an era of negative interest rates, which will affect people’s investment decisions, amongst other financial matters.

“And fourth because the ongoing volatility will present challenges that will need attention, but also major – perhaps once-in-a-generation – buying possibilities and ways to shore-up your retirement income.

“Against this backdrop, in order to create, build-up and safeguard their wealth as the world adapts to a new era, investors should be revising their portfolios to ensure they mitigate risk and take advantage of the opportunities.”