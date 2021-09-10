Dock9 joins UK Finance following rebrand to MagiClick

"Our membership of UK Finance demonstrates our increased ambitions and enables us to increase our involvement in the wider fintech space."

Following the acquisition of financial services digital agency Dock9 by MagiClick at the beginning of this year, the company has announced that it will now be known as MagiClick in the UK. The company and existing team, including its CEO Mark Lusted, will continue to be based at their office on Leadenhall Street in the City of London.

The rebrand marks the end of a nine-month period of integration and service alignment with the parent company. This has resulted in an expanded range of services in the UK which now includes mobile banking & commerce application development, SharePoint CMS & Intranets, and SEO, PPC & analytics consultancy services.

The agency’s client roster includes 30 financial institutions such as HSBC, Bank Audi, QNB, First Abu Dhabi Bank, BNP Paribas, ING, Metlife, Masthaven Bank, Castle Trust Bank, Akbank, Denizbank, and Ziraat Bank

To coincide with the announcement, the company has also joined UK Finance, the trade association for the Banking and Finance industry, as an associate member.

Mark Lusted, CEO of MagiClick UK, commented: “Since the acquisition of Dock9 by MagiClick at the beginning of this year we’ve been busy integrating with the wider business and leveraging the benefits of our greater scale and resources to better serve our existing clients, and to win some exciting new ones.

"While we now work across several sectors, financial services remain a key area of focus for MagiClick and our membership of UK Finance demonstrates our increased ambitions and enables us to increase our involvement in the wider fintech space.

"Now is the right time to retire the Dock9 name and start our next chapter as MagiClick in the UK with a truly integrated offering delivered by our team of more than 160 full time digital specialists across four offices in the UK, Turkey and the UAE.“