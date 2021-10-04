eConveyancer launches partnership with Haysto

eConveyancer has launched a new panel management partnership with specialist mortgage broker, Haysto.

The agreement gives Haysto white-labelled access to eConveyancer’s panel of more than 50 audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms, as well as access to additional benefits through its platform that boasts a number of features.

These include DigitalMove, which brings together key stakeholders in the homebuying and selling process in a digital journey that improves communication and reduces transaction times, and Rapid Remortgage, which has been designed to make remortgaging as quick as a product transfer.

Launched in Q4 2020, Haysto is a rapidly growing online mortgage brokerage with a focus on supporting those who do not fit the high street lenders’ mould and is on course to increase its headcount from 25 to 100 during the next 18 months.

Paul Coss, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Haysto, said:

“Conveyancing is a really important part of buying a property or moving home. Having the right solicitor on your side can take away a lot of the stress and worries that come with the process. That’s why we’ve partnered with eConveyancer – not only can they support the type of specialist lenders our customers use, but their API capability provides an enhanced customer journey for a really seamless experience in our customer portal. Our aggressive growth plans for the next 24 months will be well-supported by eConveyancer’s platform.”

Karen Rodrigues, Sales Director at eConveyancer, said:

“Haysto is a forward-thinking business and so it needed a forward-thinking conveyancing solution. With eConveyancer, Haysto advisers not only get access to a carefully selected and managed panel of solicitors, but they also benefit from our ongoing investment in technology and transforming the home buying and selling process.”