eKeeper launches call recording tool

eKeeper has added internet call recording into its CRM product, allowing calls to be generated from the CRM and recorded for future use.

From the eKeeper CRM, calls can be made to any telephone number across all participants relevant to the advice process such as clients, introducers, providers, and solicitors.

Once the call has been finalised, a read-only record of the conversation is set against the participant in the CRM where the recording can be retrieved and replayed at a later date.

David Bennett, commercial director at eKeeper, commented: “Remote working is the new normal and businesses understandably want to present the same level of service and ‘business as usual to their customers.

“Through the Adepteo integration, and within an industry that is highly reliant on the telephone, seamlessly generating conversations and having these recorded provides flexibility for brokers to work efficiently from remote locations, without any impact to the vital service they provide.

“Although not directly mandated in the wealth sector at present, call recording did feature in the 2018 MiFiD2 directive.

“It seems plausible that the FCA will at some point scrutinise certain areas of the mortgage and protection process in the future and require call recording to become an active part of the advice process, especially in more specialist areas.

“Our integration with Adepteo future-proofs eKeeper users against regulatory change, while providing an integral and valuable service here and now.”

Carl Taylor, managing director of Adepteo, added: “We are delighted that eKeeper is providing our Cloud-based telephony solution into its CRM product. Covid-19 has brought home a number of realities across many service sectors, one being the need to continue telephone operations to the same level as being physically in the same office.

“Our VOIP technology is built to allow a distributed workforce to work from any location with zero disruption. Our integration with eKeeper is a prime example of blending two vital technologies in one place.”