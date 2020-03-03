Embracing technology across the mortgage landscape

I am of a certain age where I didn't grow up surrounded by all thing’s digital.

Having said that, technology has certainly had a growing influence on my life from a business, personal and family perspective. Not that this has always been the most harmonious relationship or understanding the many tech nuances have come easy.

When looking at the younger generations, they have little to zero experience of a world without technology. And in modern times, businesses have to realise how customers of all ages utilise a variety of online platforms (or not) to access information, purchase goods/services and communicate.

As a B2B tech provider in the mortgage world, this also applies to our audience and user base. Many of whom are emerging from these younger generations, but a good proportion also originate from my generation and older where technology might not have always been, or be the most natural fit.

Education remains key for the intermediary market when it comes to supporting and servicing individual business needs from a tech perspective. Without being too specific on a marketing angle, there are some obvious ways in which to achieve this objective, be it in terms of advertising, roadshows, events, PR or a combination of all the aforementioned.

Focusing on events, we are seeing more physical, online and interactive events taking place throughout the industry on a regular basis. All trade media outlets have become increasingly wise to this fact. For example, Financial Reporter holds dozens of webinars and broker roadshows throughout the UK to support the professional development, education, and business opportunities relative to its audience and I am also very much looking forward to 'The Future Adviser Event' which promises to be an immersive, tech-focused experience.

With intermediaries having to continually assess opportunities within new markets - whilst also having to evaluate the potential of tech platforms, back-office systems and much, much more - then expo’s, roadshows, webinars and trade events can really help get a more complete picture of propositions and offer the ability to meet the faces behind a variety of product and service offerings.

Technology is dramatically transforming the mortgage market in many ways, although the people behind these platforms, systems and solutions also need to take some credit. After all, technology is guided by people and meeting the expertise behind such businesses can provide valuable insight in terms of where these offerings have originated from, why they would be the best fit for certain adviser needs and how businesses can grow with them.

As always, technology is only as good as the team, experience and knowledge of the people behind it. So, try to get to know your tech provider when and where you can and don't be afraid to ask them the questions that are important for the ongoing success of your business.