Enterprise Finance adds Roma Finance to Panel

Enterprise Finance has added Roma Finance, the specialist bridging, development and buy-to-let lender to its panel.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, added:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Enterprise Finance, who take pride in their end-to-end service approach and we are looking forward to supporting them and their partners. The specialist market is definitely one to watch as solutions are now becoming more tailored and borrowers are increasing in confidence, there is great potential now for Roma, Enterprise and their partners to create big wins.”

Harry Landy, managing director at Enterprise Finance said:

“Roma Finance is an agile and innovative lender with a unique proposition and we are delighted to be able to bring their offering to our advisers. The demand for specialist finance is continuing to increase and we need good and stable new options to add to our already holistic offering. I am looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us.”