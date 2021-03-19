February stamp duty receipts down just 6% on 2020 levels

"These numbers are a sign of a healthy market across the board, where higher value homes, second homes and rental properties are also exchanging hands."

Stamp duty receipts last month were just 6% lower than February 2020, according to analysis of the latest HMRC tax receipts by Coventry Building Society.

Receipts hit £775m in February 2021, just £49m less than February 2020 (£824m).

The taxman is now on course to recoup £8.2bn in stamp duty this tax year despite a temporary 0% rate for up to £500,000 being in force since July.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “The stamp duty holiday has really helped to fuel the market over the past few months. However, the average home buyer isn’t going to have contributed one penny in stamp duty.

"These numbers are a sign of a healthy market across the board, where higher value homes, second homes and rental properties are also exchanging hands.”