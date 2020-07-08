Financial Reporter launches exclusive Digital Product Launch webinars with TML range overhaul

"The market is now reopening and lenders are beginning to reintroduce their full product ranges, but this brings its own set of challenges."

Financial Reporter is offering a new Digital Product Launch service to its readers, allowing advisers to gain access to the latest lender product announcements via a live webinar - starting with a buy-to-let range overhaul from The Mortgage Lender.

As the housing market reopens and lenders announce an unprecedented amount of product changes, the Digital Product Launch will offer advisers the opportunity to learn about a lender's latest criteria changes and ask questions during a Q&A session.

The webinars will coincide with the product launch or change announcement from each lender, giving webinar attendees the first look at new product changes. Advisers can also speak directly to the lender and discuss potential enquiries, before scheduling a meeting with a BDM.

Up to 100 Financial Reporter readers will be able to access each Product Launch webinar, which will last around 20 minutes and offer unrivalled personal access to lender sales teams while social distancing measures remain in place.

The first webinar will take place on the 10th of July at 11am with The Mortgage Lender. Sales director Steve Griffiths will explore the recent changes to their buy-to-let range, their latest criteria, and their no-stress application process.

There are limited places available. To register for the Digital Product Launch webinar, visit https://www.frvr.co.uk/buy-to-let-whats-new-10-07-2020.

James Lucas, director of Barcadia Media, commented: "As lockdown measures were introduced across the UK, advisers had to deal with unprecedented product and criteria changes, alongside adapting to remote working. Thankfully, the market is now reopening and lenders are beginning to reintroduce their full product ranges, but this brings its own set of challenges. Many lenders still have caps on their LTV and loan sizes, and these will continue to be relaxed and amended as we return to business as usual.

"While social distancing measures remain in place and brokers are unable to meet face-to-face with BDMs, the Digital Product launch series will give them an up close and personal look at each lender's latest product and criteria changes, whilst providing an opportunity to ask any questions about the products and their cases to the lender's expert sales team.

"As advisers adapt to working remotely it’s vital, now more than ever, that they stay connected with lenders and have the tools and information they need to continue advising their clients as effectively as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

"Alongside our Virtual Roadshows, our Digital Product Launch adds yet another string to our bow when it comes to adviser education.”