First conveyancing firm takes part in Government’s Document Checking Service pilot

Convey Law is the first law firm in the UK to take part in the Government’s Document Checking Service pilot.

The new ID matching system will increase security during the house buying process by ensuring digital ID matches are carried out quickly against official Government documentation.

The initiative offers organisations outside of government the ability to check information contained in a UK passport against government records to see whether they match a valid document. The response is only ‘yes’ or ‘no’ - no other information is returned or shared.

Convey Law can now check information provided by clients against information held by the government to help verify someone's identity at the start of a property transaction. This is the first such integration with a legal practice in the UK.

Managing director of Convey Law and operations director for the Conveyancing Association, Lloyd Davies, commented: “This is a significant move forward for our industry in looking at solutions to keep our clients and their properties safe from criminals. For the first time we are able to validate passport information against Her Majesty's Passport Office; our IT system can now use the verification of passport data to identify our clients effectively. Many property lawyers do not see their clients in person and hence robust identity verification procedures are critical in ensuring that our clients are who they say they are.

“Our IT system can now use the passport data verification from the pilot in addition to our existing biometric facial recognition processes and additional electronic data sets to identify our clients effectively.

“It is very encouraging to be a part of these developing Government initiatives. After many years of campaigning, we are making progress on electronic signatures as well as the establishment of the UK digital identity and attributes trust framework, which, once finalised, will set a standard against which providers of electronic identity verification can be accredited for the first time. This will allow for innovation in terms of risk and identity verification and help to make our property transactions safer.”