Foundation hits the ground running in 2020 with five new recruits

Warren Lewis
|
10th January 2020
Katie Quigley and Jack Gerasimov

Intermediary-only specialist lender, Foundation Home Loans, has announced that it has expanded its sales team by five, with new recruits covering both Regional Area Managers and Internal BDMs.

Katie Quigley (pictured) will join Foundation as Regional Area Manager for South Wales and the West. Prior to this, Katie was a Key Account Manager at Virgin Money plus held a range of roles at the Bank of Ireland. Jack Gerasimov (also pictured) has been promoted from the Internal BDM team to Regional Area Manager for the South region. Both Katie and Jack will report to Head of Sales, Mark Whitear.

In addition to Katie and Jack, the firm has also announced three new BDMs within the Internal Team. They are Ikram Pervez, who will be covering the Midlands region with Keith Jones, Waquas Ai – covering the South region with Jack Gerasimov and finally Josh Evans – covering the South East region with Vicky Pearce.

All three will report to Foundation’s Internal Sales Manager, Gavin Kyle.

Foundation said the expansion of its sales team came off the back of successful business growth in 2019 and is to ensure the lender continues to meet its growth targets throughout 2020 and beyond.

Mark Whitear, Head of Sales at Foundation Home Loans, said: “It’s very pleasing to be announcing the expansion of our sales team at the start of 2020. We saw significant growth during the last year and we have plenty of plans for the year ahead to ensure we continue to develop effective and sustainable relationships with our intermediary partners.

"In order to retain our position as a lender which is always available and can provide real flexibility, we need quality people, and it’s therefore exciting to announce the recruitment of Katie and the promotion of Jack to Regional Account Manager roles, plus our three new Internal BDMs who will provide a range of support and resources to all our intermediary partners. Our focus in 2020 will be on continuing to provide a quality proposition in our core buy-to-let offering, but also to support our growing activity in the residential space.”

