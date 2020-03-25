FRA20 - 11 questions with... Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

"As they are voted for by advisers and fellow professionals it really is a chance to give your opinion on who has really stood out in the industry."

2020 marks the eleventh year of the Financial Reporter Awards - and, with 11 days to go until the voting closes, we’re firing some quick questions at some of our past winners to find out what #FRA20 means to them (and why you should vote!). We caught up with Buster Tolfree, commercial director at United Trust Bank...

1. What award would you like to win this year?

Amongst all our nominations, we have had most success with the Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender award having won it for the last three years. However, I would really love to see Jigar Patel win BDM of the year, simply as he works so hard!

2. Why should advisers make their voice heard in the #FRA20?

The Financial Reporter Awards are one of the longest standing in the industry, and as they are voted for by advisers and fellow professionals it really is a chance to give your opinion on who has really stood out in the industry.

3. What would winning a Financial Reporter Award this year mean for your business?

We are very proud of the success we have achieved at the FRAs over the years and view it as one of the most prestigious awards. I see it as a stamp of validation for all the great work we’ve done in the last 12 months, voted for by the people we work so hard to please every day!

4. What would your dream awards party theme be?

That’s a really difficult one. The Financial Reporter Awards have always been a bit different to the norm and they stand out because of that. They’re more relaxed than most and past themes have been great. The best in my opinion being the 1980s one a couple of years back so I’d love to see that one given another run out.

5. On Twitter, we’re running the #FRAChallenge, where we challenge our followers with a new question each week - for example, what your ideal ‘walk on’ song would be if you won an award. What would you pick?

Easy - Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N' Roses ;)

6. And while we’re on music, what song would you pick for the end of the night?

Let’s go with something that was a classic last dance feature at my 1990s school discos – Don’t Let Go (Love) by En Vogue.

7. Imagine you’ve won and we want to buy you a drink to celebrate - what are you having?

Anyone that knows me at all, knows I have a penchant for gin, so I’d probably go with a Japanese gin and tonic, but in a brandy glass with an over-sized ice cube. Very specific but I like what I like!

8. If we were to add a ‘Best Dancer in the Industry’ award, who would you nominate?

This is going to sound like I’m name dropping Jigar again, but he is flat-out the best dancer I know. I specifically recall one evening in Watford a few years ago when he won some sort of dance-off at a club throwing a mix of moonwalking, body-popping and shapes – hahaha! I’m very sure it is NOT me though!

9. And what are your post-party rescue remedies?

Pint of water, black coffee and a hearty breakfast.

10. If you were to nominate another business or individual for an award this year, who would it be and why?

That’s so hard as there are so many great people and firms out there. If I had to choose just one, I’d say Lightfoots LLP as Best Legal Services. We have worked with them for years and they are always helpful and knowledgeable and the team there are genuinely just great people from top to bottom.

11. In 11 words or less, why should people vote for you in this year’s Financial Reporter Awards?

Introducer relationships are core and we work to improve every day.

If you'd like to vote in the 2020 Financial Reporter Awards, please go to www.financialreporterawards.co.uk - make your voice heard!