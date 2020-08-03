Government extends Help to Buy deadlines

"Many would argue that a two month extension might not give housebuilders enough time to meet these build deadlines."

The Government has extended the completion dates for Help to Buy homebuyers who reserved their homes by 30th June 2020.

The deadline for practical completion will move from 31st December 2020 to 28th February 2021.

Homebuyers who have experienced severe delays due to Covid-19 will now have until 31st May 2021 to reach legal completion.

The legal completion date for homebuyers who have reserved since 1st July 2020 remains as 31st March 2021.

In a statement published on Friday evening, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “The government is also announcing an extra measure to protect existing customers who have experienced severe delays as a result of coronavirus.

“Homes England will work with those who had a reservation in place before 30 June to assess their situation and look to provide an extension where necessary.

“In which case, they will have until 31 May 2021 to legally complete.”

Alex Rose, director of new homes at Zoopla, commented: “Demand for Help to Buy properties is unwavering, so today’s news is a temporary relief for housebuilders and agents alike, but most importantly to those thousands of buyers whose Help to Buy purchase might otherwise have been jeopardised.

“However, the devil is in the detail, and many would argue that a two month extension might not give housebuilders enough time to meet these build deadlines. Residential construction is currently operating at between 60 - 85% of normal output after coronavirus halted work for upwards of six weeks across UK building sites. As a result, many developers are behind with their build schedules.

“Whilst today's news shores up the purchasing plans for some buyers, many of whom are likely to be second steppers, it is uncertain how many will still miss out on this extended deadline.

“With Help To Buy searches on Zoopla peaking at +60% above levels seen before the market reopened in the week that the Chancellor announced a stamp duty holiday, it’s clear that house hunters want to make use of this support. While we'd hoped for a more encompassing extension, every ounce of support helps at this stage."