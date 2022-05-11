Guide launched to help brokers put emotional intelligence at forefront of customer care

"Brilliant client service experiences are built on empathetic interactions."

Communications provider Moneypenny has compiled the free guide, with insight from emotional intelligence expert and founder of the EI Evolution, Sandra Thompson. Sandra is the first Goleman emotional intelligence coach in the UK and an experienced customer experience management consultant.

The aim of the guide is to help the mortgage sector improve its reputation for customer care, build more valuable relationships with clients, reduce client churn and maximise profits - and includes practical tips to improve empathy when delivering lending advice and ensure employees’ use of language hits the mark. It also addresses the importance of active listening and the need for empathetic leadership, and includes a short quiz to help businesses ascertain just how empathetic they are.

Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny said:

“This guide reminds the mortgage industry of the commercial necessity for empathy and shows how they can engrain it into their practices and service delivery – reassuring clients that they’re not only being heard but also listened to and understood.”

“The pandemic has changed the relationships we have with each other – our peers, colleagues and clients – and it’s made human connection more appreciated than ever. The financial business winners of the last two years prioritised empathy and have reaped the rewards for doing so. But, as the world returns to normal we have to make sure we don’t forget the importance of these behaviours.”

Louise Wilson, head of the finance sector at Moneypenny said:

“As a business that handles inbound and outbound communication around the clock, we know first-hand that empathy shapes client experience. It underpins how we connect with others and has the power to transform reputation. Actively listening and displaying empathy not only puts nervous and vulnerable clients at ease but offers valuable insights that can shape service delivery, and put you at the forefront of your market.”

Sandra Thompson said:

“Neuroscience tells us that it’s impossible to know exactly how someone else is feeling, yet the value of demonstrating that you’re doing your best to understand is huge – particularly when it comes to business. Brilliant client service experiences are built on empathetic interactions. That’s how you keep your clients loyal and make your employees feel empowered.”