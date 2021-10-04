Halifax Intermediaries announced as latest lender to join Submissions Brain

New multi-lender application and submission gateway, Submissions Brain, has welcomed Halifax Intermediaries as its latest lender.

The platform, previously known as Lendex before rebranding, will initially launch with Just Mortgages, Fluent Mortgages, and several other firms with a full roll-out to all intermediaries set to follow and will provide intermediaries with the ability to submit Decisions in Principle and receive a decision back through the Submissions Brain platform. The initial launch

Halifax becomes the third lender since June to integrate with Submissions Brain, following the additions of Accord Mortgages and TSB, with further lenders set to join in the months ahead. They join the likes of Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform on the platform.

Submissions Brain allows advisers to request DIPs and submit full applications directly to partner lenders, all through a single login, while an audit trail is maintained to ensure that compliance requirements are met.

The new platform was made available to all intermediaries earlier this year following the pilot and is integrated with both Sourcing Brain (formerly MortgageBrain Anywhere) and The Key, Mortgage Brain’s CRM system. It is also available as a freestanding platform to enable access for all UK advisers.

Ian Wilson, Head of Halifax Intermediaries commented: “At Halifax, we are always keen to identify ways to better support our intermediary partners. We’re delighted to be involved with Submissions Brain, which will allow mortgage applications to be transferred seamlessly to Halifax through direct system integration’

Jessica Brome, Operations Manager at Just Mortgages, said: “Our advisers have reported real benefits from engaging with the Submissions Brain platform in both the time spent over submissions and their overall efficiency. It’s wonderful to see a large lender like Halifax acknowledge how this technology can aid with mortgage advice and ensure that we can provide a more satisfying experience to our clients.”

Neil Wyatt, (pictured) sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “The addition of Halifax to the Submissions Brain gateway will be welcomed by intermediaries who are already seeing the significant time savings that the platform can provide. It also sends a clear signal that lenders recognise the benefits that Submissions Brain delivers.”