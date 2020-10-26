Hodge and Masthaven announce new customer service appointments

"Providing customers with the support they need, and in a personal way, has never been so important, so I’m excited to be part of an engaging and motivated team to help achieve this."

Hodge and Masthaven Bank have both announced new customer services appointments.

Masthaven has appointed Jenna Hill as head of customer services and planning while Hodge has appointed John Connolly as head of customer experience.

Jenna Hill has a wealth of financial services and operational experience and has been appointed to an expanded role as part of Masthaven’s ongoing commitment to support its growing customer base. Jenna will be responsible for leading and developing the customer-facing teams as well as capacity planning to support the bank’s growth plans.

Jenna joins from Wyelands Bank where she was head of operations. Prior to that, she spent five years at Shawbrook Bank where she progressed to head of operational support.

John Connolly has been named as Hodge’s new head of customer experience. John will work in the new retail banking division which encompasses the lending, savings and customer service functions at Hodge.

John has been working with Hodge since 2018 in a number of roles, including supporting the transformation of its operations function and supporting the development and delivery of its people strategy. M

Prior to joining Hodge, John worked for 18 years at British Gas, across a range of operations and customer service leadership roles.

Jenna Hill said: “I’m delighted to be joining the growing Masthaven team. Providing customers with the support they need, and in a personal way, has never been so important, so I’m excited to be part of an engaging and motivated team to help achieve this. I look forward to working with the team and continuing the great work they have already accomplished.”

Simon Furnell, chief operating officer at Masthaven, commented: “Masthaven continues to invest in hiring the best senior talent as well as developing and training our current team. With Jenna’s extensive experience and enthusiasm, she will have an integral role in developing our customer services team and delivering the personalised service that Masthaven prides itself on, especially as the industry continues to navigate uncertain times ahead.”

John Connolly said: “I am delighted to step into this new and exciting role at Hodge and look forward to working with our colleagues, our customers and brokers to set out a clear plan to transform the experience we offer to our customers at Hodge.”

Group retail director at Hodge, Matt Burton, added: “I’m really pleased to appoint John in this role, his extensive experience in customer-centric roles, means John is the ideal candidate to help develop the customer experience and service offering at Hodge for both our customers and brokers. At Hodge we genuinely strive to put our customers at the centre of everything we do, it’s part of our DNA as a business. John’s appointment will give this increased focus and energy, to ensure we are consistently giving our customers the best possible experience when they engage with Hodge.”