Hodge announce appointment of new CEO

Cardiff-based financial services company, Hodge, has announced that David Landen has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

David is one of Hodge’s longest-serving staff members, having joined the Cardiff-based bank in 2002. He has held several roles within the company and was appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer in 2011, before being named as deputy Chief Executive Officer in January 2019. He is a graduate of Cardiff University and won ‘Young Finance Director of the year’ at the 2013 Finance Awards Wales.

David had this to say: “It is a huge honour and privilege to be asked to lead Hodge during such an important time. Hodge has a fantastic heritage built over the last 60 years and with its unique ownership structure, it enables us to build a sustainable business founded on our commitment to our customers.

“With careful planning and a responsible strategy, I believe we cannot just respond to the challenges created by COVID-19, but really thrive in the new environment. I have a clear vision, focusing on Hodge’s strengths as a specialist lender and savings and annuities business; delivering for our customers through designing great products and providing fantastic customer experiences with Hodge colleagues being key to this success.”

Graeme Hughes, Chair of Hodge, said of David’s appointment: “David has been interim CEO during some of the most challenging times for the business and the economy. His clear and strong leadership throughout 2020 has demonstrated to the Board that there is no one better placed to step into this role than David.

“Appointing David permanently as our CEO allows us at Hodge to turn our attention to pursuing our growth strategy and plan for the future knowing we are in safe hands.”