Hodge expands BDM team with three new hires

The bank announced that it has welcomed Jason Newsway as national account manager for the south of England, Donna Spence, who takes on the role of business development manager for the north of England and James Enos as business development manager for the midlands and north Wales.

James Enos has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services, specialising in mortgages. James has previously worked for Virgin Money and spent 17 years at Principality Building Society. Most recently, he’s worked as business development manager for Sainsbury’s Bank.

Donna Spence has worked as an adviser for Alliance and Leicester and Santander, before moving onto become a business development manager at One Family where she covered equity release.

Jason Newsway has joined as Hodge’s national account manager for the south of England. With more than 30 years in the industry, 28 of which were at Principality Building Society before spending a further four years at Sainsbury’s Bank, he brings with him a wealth of experience in managing and developing broker relationships across national mortgage networks.

Matt Burton, managing director of mortgages, said of the appointments: “Having people of Jason, Donna and James’ calibre is key to the continued success of Hodge. 2020 is set to be another big year in terms of product development and growth, we need a strong team to help us deliver this.

“Building successful relationships with our intermediary partners across the UK is vital and we’re delighted to add three new members to the team who are incredibly experienced in this area, particularly in specialist mortgage markets.

Matt added: “Hodge provides some of the most innovative and flexible later-life products on the market, but we’re about more than just later life. Having moved into holiday let and portfolio buy-to-let it’s important for us to have a team with a breadth of experience and knowledge. Our strengthened team provides great value for brokers up and down the UK.

“Brokers can expect big things from Hodge in 2020, and I’m confident we have a team ready to deliver service that’s second to none and a product range which delivers what customers need.”