FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

House prices hit record high for second month in a row: Halifax

Rozi Jones
|
10th May 2021
house prices first time buyer first-time ftb price sold
"In cash terms, almost £20,000 has been added to the value of the average home since the market had essentially come to a standstill in April 2020."

House prices in April were 8.2% higher than the same month in 2020, beating the previous record high achieved in March, according to the latest Halifax house price index.

House prices rose by 1.4% between March and April, with quarterly growth 0.9% higher than in the preceding three months.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “House prices in April eclipsed the record high set the month before as the market continued to maintain its recent momentum. The average property is now worth £258,204, up 1.4% month on month and 8.2% annually, the highest annual growth rate in five years. In cash terms, almost £20,000 has been added to the value of the average home since the market had essentially come to a standstill in April 2020.

“The stamp duty holiday continues to add impetus to an extremely active market, magnifying the current shortage of available homes as buyers aim to take advantage of the Government scheme. The influence of the stamp duty holiday will fade gradually over the coming months as it’s tapered out but low stock levels, low interest rates and continued demand is likely to continue to underpin prices in the market.

“However, we do expect recent levels of activity to be sustained over the short-term as buyers continue to search for homes with more space and potentially better suited for their new working patterns. Savings built up over the months in lockdown have given some buyers even more cash to invest in their dream properties, while the new mortgage guarantee scheme may have eased deposit constraints for some prospective homebuyers who previously thought their first step on the housing ladder was a few years away.

“There is growing optimism in the long-term outlook of the UK economy as the vaccination programme continues at pace, yet we remain cautious about the medium-term prospects of the housing market. As we said in March, the current levels of uncertainty and potential for higher unemployment as furlough support ends leads us to believe that house price growth will slow to the end of the year.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.