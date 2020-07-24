How I Got Here - a Women in Finance series: Suzanne Latimer, Pure Retirement

"Take your time looking for a role and company that’s the best fit for you and can help you on the path to achieving great things."

Welcome to our latest How I Got Here interview - a series of pieces with women in financial services designed to shed light on a variety of career paths and experiences.

To celebrate the voting period of our 2020 Women's Recognition Awards, we spoke to Suzanne Latimer about her history in financial services.

FR: What’s your current role and how long have you been in it?

I’m currently head of service delivery, meaning I’m responsible for managing the post-completion servicing of our customers’ accounts. I have been in this particular role for 18 months but have looked after this area of the business, along with the originations department, for five and a half years prior.

FR: How did you first get into the financial services industry and why?

I’m from the North East and around 19 years ago, like a lot of people in financial services there, I started at Northern Rock. I was working in a hotel in the city and needed to get away from the shift work but still keep the customer service element which I really enjoyed. The role seemed an ideal fit so I started in their call centre as a mortgage consultant.

FR: What achievement are you proudest of in your career to date?

Being involved in Pure Retirement from its inception and helping it grow from just myself and Paul Carter, our CEO, to fast approaching 200 people at the time of writing (and growing!). I knew from when I started at Pure that I didn’t want to work anywhere else. The culture is unlike anything I’ve known, and I’m so proud of what we have built, and not only working my way up to my current position, helping others on their career path too.

FR: Who’s had the biggest impact on your career to date?

I would say Paul Carter. Since joining Pure, Paul has given me not only the direction but also the autonomy to implement my thoughts and ideas, build the operations team and to make the business into a multi-million pound lender with a long history of winning industry awards for customer service.

FR: What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

Someone once told me to be authentic and true to myself, which sounds so simple but makes all the difference. Choosing a career you enjoy in a company you respect is so important, and without a supportive environment where you can be yourself, it’s impossible to reach the levels you’re capable of. So as a follow-on answer, the advice I would give to others is to take your time looking for a role and company that’s the best fit for you and can help you on the path to achieving great things.

