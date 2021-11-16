FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Industry marketers take the spotlight with new Mortgage Industry Marketing Awards

An industry awards programme aimed at recognising the work of marketing and PR professionals has been launched by Financial Reporter – the Mortgage Industry Marketing Awards (MIMAs).

Open to all PRs and marketers in the intermediary space – including specialist mortgages, protection, and later life – the MIMAs will highlight the best and most innovative communications work from across the industry.

With categories covering all aspects of communications, from product-specific marketing – giving entrants a chance to flex their blend of marketing mastery and industry knowledge – to best use of social media, the MIMAs aims to acknowledge the unique skillset marketers working in financial services must possess, as well as those who are excelling in the field.

Entrants will be given chance to nominate themselves at www.frmimas.co.uk – sharing details of their most interesting, effective campaigns and why they should scoop a top spot – before a panel of judges shortlist and interview the very best to decide the winning entries.

The judging panel will include marketing experts from a variety of sectors to ensure entrants can showcase their skills in detail – and applications will be judged on tangible metrics such as ROI, traffic and conversion increases, as well as more subjective factors like creativity, innovation, brand perception and execution. Judges will also take into account the scale of an entrant’s budget and resources to encourage entries from those working across all types of business.

The ceremony revealing the inaugural MIMA winners will be held within the upcoming Mortgage Adviser Event London on 25th May at the historic Tobacco Dock.

Andy Shields, director of Barcadia Media, said:

“Marketing is about connection and understanding – and good marketing can make an enormous difference the landscape of the industry and how we interact with one another. Working in a space like the intermediary sector requires not only creative thinking and finely-honed marketing skills but also a real understanding of the products themselves, the demographics involved, and what makes the mortgage market tick.

“This is why we’re delighted to launch the Mortgage Industry Marketing Awards and give the brilliant marketing and PR professionals of our industry a chance to really shout about what they do.”

