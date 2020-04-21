Industry poker tournament launches to fundraise for NHS

"We hope that players will be generous and together, as an industry, we can raise a significant sum for the NHS."

Brilliant Solutions has organised an online poker tournament to raise money for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is open to anybody connected to the mortgage industry and is one of a number of initiatives launched by the financial services sector to raise money during the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament is free to play, with no money bet or gambled, with players participating for fun and industry pride. All funds are collected through a voluntary donation via the company’s Just Giving page which has been set up to donate to NHS Charities Together.

The initial rounds are expected to start in the first week of May with registrations encouraged before the end of April.

For information on how to support the event and take part, visit https://brilliantsolutions.co.uk/charity-poker/.

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “Making this purely donations based allows this tournament to be purely about fun and fund raising. We hope that players will be generous and together, as an industry, we can raise a significant sum for the NHS. No doubt it will help some people who are bored of watching TV all evening too!"

Michael Craig, sales director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “Removing the association with gambling was crucial for us and it took a while to find an appropriate setup to do this but I am pleased to say we have managed it. The company has planned an industry wide fund raiser for some time and we did not want to let Covid-19 stop us this year when it is clear that these efforts are more important than ever.

"We are gaining momentum with this quickly so it is proving popular already. With the event starting in May and registrations open until the end of April we already have just under 100 people signed up for the tournament after only a few days.”