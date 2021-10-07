InterBay Commercial launches BTL range

InterBay Commercial has announced that it has launched a new buy to let product range with all rates reduced by 0.25% and all trail ERCs removed.

According to the lender, highlights of the new range include 2-year fixed rates from 3.99% and 5-year fixed rates from 4.19%, multiple properties accepted on a single loan, and up to 80 LTV% with no maximum loan amount and no maximum property value.

Emily Machin, (pictured) Head of Specialist Finance, InterBay Commercial comments: “It’s apt that as the industry celebrates 25 years of buy to let, that this product launch marks our absolute commitment to the buy to let market. We’re certainly looking forward to creating tailored business solutions for our broker partners. We’ve earned a strong reputation for building robust relationships and delivering innovative buy to let solutions for complex and multifaceted deals and this launch means we’ll be able to do even more.

"We recently completed on a £30m portfolio deal with SPF Private Clients, which is a great example of how our expertise with high-value cases and complex ownership structures enables our broker partners to achieve the best outcome for their clients.”

Mark Harris, CEO, SPF Private Clients adds: “We’re always impressed with the genuine care and consideration that the InterBay Commercial team takes with every deal, ensuring that the client’s needs are front and centre, no matter how big, small or complex the case may be. This is the reason why we’ve built up such a strong and trusting partnership with them."