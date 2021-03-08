International Women's Day: 30% of advisers under the age of 45 are women

"We know that a diverse workforce is good for business and so this progress is good news for the future health of the financial planning profession."

There are an increasing number of women working in the financial services industry, according to statistics from NextWealth released to mark International Women's Day.

While one in 10 financial planners over the age of 55 are women, the same is true for three in 10 among those under 45.

The research also found that while women advisers are more likely to be younger than men, they are just as qualified as their male counterparts.

Additionally, 57% of women work in firms that have been awarded or currently working towards Chartered status compared to 46% of men.

Women are also more likely to work in smaller firms, with 43% of women financial advisers working in firms with less than £50,000 AUA compared to 34% of men.

Heather Hopkins, MD of NextWealth, commented: "The financial advice market is making real strides in attracting female talent. While only 1 in 10 financial advisers over the age of 55 is female the same is true for 3 in 10 among those under age 45. It is also impressive that while female financial advisers tend to be younger, they are just as qualified as their male counterparts. 43% of female advisers have or are working toward a CII advanced diploma in financial planning or CISI certificate in advanced financial planning.

"We know that a diverse workforce is good for business and so this progress is good news for the future health of the financial planning profession."