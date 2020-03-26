FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Iress launches coronavirus support and resource hub

The guidance includes information on how to continue to support clients while working remotely.

Rozi Jones
|
26th March 2020
Tech computer
"Sound management and guidance by financial professionals is one of the ways society will navigate this crisis."

Iress has launched a new hub providing free technology-related information and support for the financial services industry as it adjusts to new ways of working following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Visitors can access a range of guidance and tools including information on how to continue to support clients while working remotely as well as how to access information securely.

The hub is available at www.iress.com/coronavirus-support and is available to the wider industry as well as Iress clients.

Andrew Walsh, CEO of Iress, said: “In the past month, financial services businesses have had to adapt suddenly - with normal ways of working and interacting breaking down and the need for digital interaction rapidly accelerating.

“Sound management and guidance by financial professionals is one of the ways society will navigate this crisis. It’s our job to support and assist the financial community to do that through technology.

“Resources and information covers practical ways businesses can stay connected to clients and their people while working from home as well as increased information on how to get the most from our software and services.”

 

