Just 13% of brokers getting enough sleep: Health and Wellbeing Survey

Crystal Specialist Finance (CSF) has today published the results of its recent Health and Wellbeing Survey for the intermediary sector.

Results show that only 13% of brokers are getting the recommended daily dose of eight hours sleep with 23% stating that they never sleep for eight hours and a worrying 62% only receive the recommended daily dose of sleep less than half of the week.

In addition, 35% of brokers indicated they were only moderately content whilst 16% of the poll stated they were totally disillusioned with their working lives and considering their options.

The survey respondents were 95% directly authorised mortgage brokers and/or appointed representatives with the 5% balance being professional Introducers, such as accountants and solicitors.

The survey forms part of CSFs long-term commitment to support Mental Health in-and-out of the workplace. The company expect to deliver helpful advice via their website plus host future events which introduce mentoring programmes with many industry leaders set to be involved.

CSF launched their Health and Wellbeing Campaign on 18th August 2020 and have developed a corporate partnership with leading national mental health charity, Mind. Various fundraising events are scheduled over the next 16 months and a series of virtual events are set to be delivered in 2021.

Jason Berry, CSF’s Group Sales and Marketing Director, said of the results:

“I’m not surprised that our sector is seeing a huge number of brokers not receiving enough sleep. The pent-up consumer demand which built from the last week of March to the end of June has seen recent transaction levels rocket and many brokers are undoubtedly working harder than ever to satisfy clients.

“The stamp duty holiday and revised Permitted Development rules, which make planning consents easier, are helpful but both are likely to mean the high consumer demand continues. On the surface this appears to be great news but there will be enormous stress and strain on our broker community which is heightened further by the latest Covid trends.

“We already have 16% of brokers totally disillusioned and I fear this will increase significantly in the coming months. I hope our Health and Wellbeing Campaign can deliver expert hints and tips but most importantly supply meaningful tools which support those brokers most in need.”