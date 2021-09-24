Keith Street to retire after more than 40 years in financial services

"I’m looking forward to working alongside the team until the end of the year and catching up with colleagues, old and new, in person now we are allowed to!"

Industry stalwart Keith Street is set to retire from his position as chief commercial officer at The Mortgage Lender at the end of 2021 after more than 40 years in financial services.

Keith started working at Barclays International as a teenager, after which he went to Citi Group and former building society Bristol & West. He has held a number of high-profile roles at TMB, Kensington Mortgages and The North View Group, where he delivered growth and successfully steered Kensington through the financial crash of 2009.

He joined The Mortgage Lender in 2018 to support its growth ambitions which led, in January this year, to the lender being acquired by Shawbrook Bank.

Chief executive Peter Beaumont said: “Keith has been a great asset to The Mortgage Lender, our senior leadership team and a huge support for me personally, not to mention a visionary for the specialist lending sector as a whole.

“As a competitor, a friend for 30 years and latterly a colleague he will be sorely missed, but like any great leader, he has built a team around him that will ensure the values and attitude that have made him so valuable to The Mortgage Lender endure in the team he leaves behind as he looks forward to a well-deserved retirement."

Keith Street added: “I feel very privileged to have worked in a dynamic industry with great people, I’ve had a fantastic time and enjoyed my career. But now is the time for me to retire. I’m looking forward to working alongside the team until the end of the year and catching up with colleagues, old and new, in person now we are allowed to!”

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director, commented: “I have worked with Keith for nearly 20 years, and it is not an understatement to say that he has changed my life. Very few people will have experienced the benefits of having a mentor like Keith.

“He has affected and dealt with unprecedented change within our businesses and the wider market and has consistently delivered for his team and his customers. I wish him every health and happiness in a long and fulfilling retirement.”