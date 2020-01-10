Keystone further expand sales team with new COO

Following a successful year, buy-to-let lender, Keystone Property Finance, has announced that it has promoted Elise Coole to Chief Operating Officer.

The new promotion comes on the back of the team expanding from 14 to 55 employees and will see Elise take responsibility for driving continued development of Keystone’s proposition, building external relationships and expanding the company’s specialist buy to let products and services.

She will work closely alongside Keystone’s senior management team including David Whittaker, Chief Executive Officer.

The latest expansion includes the appointment of two new Business Development Managers, Mark Grogan and Mark Hindmarsh who bring in-depth regional sales knowledge to the team.

Mark Grogan will support brokers in the North East and has over 35 years’ experience in the financial services industry and nine years specifically in the buy-to-let intermediary mortgage market. Prior to joining Keystone, Mark worked with Aldermore Bank. Mark Hindmarsh will be supporting Keystone in the South East. Prior to joining Keystone, Mark worked with Uinsure for over 11 years as a Business Development Manager helping mortgage brokers with their general insurance needs.

David Whittaker, Chief Executive Officer, (pictured) said: “Elise has been an exceptional Operations Director for over a year, playing a critical role in bringing our strategic roadmap to life across all aspects of the business. Her promotion is both timely and well deserved as we further enhance Keystone’s proposition in the new year.

“The addition of Mark Grogan and Mark Hindmarsh to our sales team will enable Keystone to add as much value to our intermediary partners as possible. In an ever-changing market, the BDM role is increasingly important. Expanding our external sales team will allow us to reach out to more brokers face-to-face, and tailor our solutions to their needs.

“These appointments reflect our continued investment in growing an expert team to help serve our customers, challenge the traditional high street lenders and simplify complex buy-to-let mortgages for both intermediaries and their landlord clients.”