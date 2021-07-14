LendInvest debuts on the London Stock Exchange

"The capital that we have raised through this IPO will enable us to accelerate our technology roadmap, expand into new areas of property finance, and attract new investors, brokers and borrowers"

LendInvest has begun its first day of trading the London Stock Exchange's AIM.

Admission took place at 08.00am today under the ticker LINV.

Based on the offer price of 186 pence, LendInvest’s market capitalisation on admission will be approximately £255.6 million.

The IPO will raise proceeds of £40 million, which LendInvest will use to expand into new property finance product areas.

Rod Lockhart, chief executive of LendInvest, commented: "Listing in London today is the next landmark in our growth journey. I’d like to thank each and every member of the team at LendInvest who made this incredible achievement possible.

"We are hugely excited about the future for LendInvest. The capital that we have raised through this IPO will enable us to accelerate our technology roadmap, expand into new areas of property finance, and attract new investors, brokers and borrowers to our platform.

"We’re delighted to welcome a great group of investors today, and we look forward to delivering for them on the next stage of our journey.

"We set out to make property finance simple, and today’s IPO is an important milestone in our journey towards achieving that goal.”