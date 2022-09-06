LendInvest opens new office in Glasgow

LendInvest at the same time joins industry body Fintech Scotland.

LendInvest is recruiting for technology roles as well as its Scotland-based Credit and Operations team, seeking hires with exceptional understanding and experience of the Scottish mortgage market.

LendInvest has expanded the size of Student Lets it supports around major Scottish universities. At the same time the lender will be accepting HMO and MUFB applications on the Tier 2 range enabling access to funding for more landlords.

Rod Lockhart, Chief Executive Officer at LendInvest, commented:

“It has always been our intention to be a lender that brings smart and progressive technology to mortgage deals throughout the UK.

"Making Scotland the first UK office for the company outside London sets the foundations for the sort of expansion we are envisaging. We’re excited to join our existing Scotland based employees for the launch event next week, and soon welcome new colleagues on board as we ramp up our operations in the area.”

Nicola Anderson, Chief Executive at FinTech Scotland said:

"It is fantastic to welcome LendInvest to Scotland and have the business involved in the FinTech Scotland SME community. The inclusive focus of Lendinvest's service is another great example of fintech innovation driving purposeful change to enhance outcomes for people and society, while supporting the changes needed to help achieve our Net Zero ambitions. We're looking forward to working with the team."