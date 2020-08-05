Lendlord partners with Guardian Tax & Accounting

"This collaboration helps us enhance the level of automation of the platform to provide ongoing tax insights and simulations based on the changing circumstances of the landlord/property investor."

Online platform, Lendlord, has partnered with Guardian Tax & Accounting to enhance its portfolio management product with automated tax insights for landlords.

The product will provide landlords with the ability to track their portfolio’s net profit, total capital gains tax and their inheritance tax exposure on an ongoing basis.

Guardian Professional, specialist property tax advisors, will provide bespoke third-party advice to Lendlord’s customers on how they can implement the software product recommendations and thereby reduce their tax liability.

The Lendlord platform helps landlords to manage, track and optimise their portfolio, with dashboards that monitor key metrics/KPIs, and tools to identify performance insights.

Lendlord also has the facility to manage tenants and tenancies, track expenses and more, creating a rolling record that can be used for a landlord’s annual self-assessment tax return.

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, said: "We are very excited to have the opportunity to work together with such a professional firm as Guardian, which has massive experience in the property tax & accounting world. This collaboration helps us enhance the level of automation of the platform to provide ongoing tax insights and simulations based on the changing circumstances of the landlord/property investor.

"Add this to the existing collaboration with property forum Property Tribes, and we are starting to realise the Lendlord mission of providing a professional digital ecosystem for landlords to operate within which aids and supports a more efficient landlord life."

Amit Prasanna, director at Guardian Tax & Accounting, added: “As a forward looking and innovative firm ourselves, we are thrilled to partner with the Lendlord team to bring real-time and actionable information to landlords. Our aim is to help landlords make better decisions about their property business and personal tax affairs.

"By collating and centralising key data for landlords, the Lendlord platform facilitates our analytics process, making it easy and simple to get early warnings of issues that may arise in future, giving landlords ample time to plan ahead.”