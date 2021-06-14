LSL’s Communities Forum to host Act of Kindness Day

"We’re delighted that the LSL Communities Forum has provided such a great opportunity for LSL colleagues to come together in sharing and supporting local community initiatives"

The LSL Communities Forum, recently established by LSL Property Services, is hosting an Act of Kindness Day to encourage colleagues across the LSL Group to make a positive difference to the communities in which they live and work.

The forum, which consists of a cross section of employees from across LSL, has been created as part of LSL’s Environmental, Social and Governance strategy. The aim is to develop and improve how the Group’s businesses can support colleagues with charitable, community and other voluntary initiatives, as well as find new opportunities for LSL to explore.

The Act of Kindness Day will take place on Wednesday 21st July. Colleagues are already being encouraged to ‘Save the Date’ and there’s also support from estate agency charity Agents Giving who are assisting the forum in the promotion of the event and encouraging LSL colleagues to pledge their support online.

The list of LSL businesses that will be participating in the Act of Kindness Day includes Your Move, Reeds Rains, all its LSLI brands, Embrace Financial Services, e.surv, Primis as well as well as members of its central support teams.

Lucie Middleton, chair of the LSL Communities Forum, commented: “We’re delighted that the LSL Communities Forum has provided such a great opportunity for LSL colleagues to come together in sharing and supporting local community initiatives and, at the same time, help LSL in identifying community opportunities it can explore. The forum itself was created following feedback from internal surveys and subsequent discussions between our LSL Employee Engagement Forum and LSL Board representatives so there’s strong support for it.

"With the first event now planned, the forum are already discussing more ideas and plans for the weeks and months ahead, as well as celebrations of the great work that colleagues are already undertaking in their local communities. This is a great LSL initiative and one I, and all forum members, are delighted to be part of.”

Yvonne Martin from Agents Giving added: “At Agents Giving we see estate agents and suppliers do truly amazing things whether it’s raising money for charity by doing various challenges, collecting donations for foodbanks or, as in this case, simply doing good deeds in cities, towns and villages throughout the country. It really is very inspiring and we’re delighted to offer our support to LSL and all the great people that will be participating.“