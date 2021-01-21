FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

MAB rolls out Nivo messaging and document service to advisers

Rozi Jones
|
21st January 2021
Nivo has partnered with Mortgage Advice Bureau to launch a secure mobile instant messaging and document gathering service to its 1,500 advisers.

MAB has fully integrated Nivo with its MIDAS mortgage broking system so that advisers can invite customers to launch automated journeys which then take them through key stages of the application journey.

The new service lets customers share information and evidence documents. All customer information and documents are then stored against the customer’s record on MIDAS with no re-key required.

MAB developed the integration as a bespoke, cloud-based microservice that integrates Nivo with the MIDAS system and also supports advisers in meeting their compliance obligations. Nivo are also working with MAB on further enhancements such as e-signatures and the ability to verify identities in seconds.

Mat Elliott, chief development officer at Nivo, commented: “We’re very proud of the range of 5-star reviews and speed, efficiency and security benefits that our technology has delivered to date, so it’s exciting to be partnering with MAB on getting our service in to the hands of tens of thousands of new applicants each month on the back of this rollout.

“We see this as just the start, and with Nivo’s technology and innovation strengths, combined with MAB’s brand reputation, knowledge and market position we believe there is an amazing opportunity for us to transform the MAB mortgage experience.”

Ben Thompson, deputy CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We’re really pleased to be working closely with Nivo. By integrating Nivo with our MIDAS technology, this allows our advisers and customers the opportunity to share documentation in a secure and efficient way. This is particularly key in the current Covid-19 pandemic and shows how we continue to adapt to change and provide new ways for customers to receive advice and transact as part of our wider digital customer journey.”

