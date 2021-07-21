Majority of women finance workers have faced mental health challenges in the last year

"Women in our profession appear more stressed and more women have worked longer hours than their male counterparts."

55% of women finance workers have suffered from stress, anxiety or depression in the last year, according to a new survey from the CISI.

The CISI survey, undertaken this year from May-June, received almost 5,000 responses from the professional body’s membership which encompasses those working in wealth management, financial planning and capital markets.

Of the men responding to the question: “Have you suffered with stress, anxiety or depression in the last year?” 39% said 'yes'.

Those surveyed were also asked how confident they would feel talking to their manager at work if they felt stressed, anxious or depressed. 52% of women said they felt confident, compared to 59% of men.

CISI members were asked if they would be returning to the office for the same number of working days as before the lockdown. Responding to this question, 57% of women and 50% of men said no.

Members were also asked for their views on the state of their sector and given several options to select which had most closely applied to their business during the last year. Of those options, 46% of women said they were working longer hours compared to 39% for men.

Simon Culhane, CEO of the CISI, said: “Since the pandemic, many of us have acknowledged the benefits of working from home, particularly in not having to commute. Our survey, though, has shown that women in our profession appear more stressed and more women have worked longer hours than their male counterparts.

“Working from home for women can be a two-edged sword, as many may still be undertaking wider home and, for those with children, added family responsibilities, particularly regarding home schooling for children.

“Working from home is resulting in blurred work-life boundaries, longer hours and a feeling for some of not being able to take annual leave, which will contribute to an “always on” mentality. These factors could lead to a perfect storm of stressors resulting in burnout and overwork.”