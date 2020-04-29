FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Mark Smitheringale joins Phoebus Software

Rozi Jones
|
29th April 2020
Mark Smitheringale Phoebus
"Mark is a well-known industry figure and his experience is hugely relevant to many clients that will undoubtedly benefit from interaction with him."

Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) has appointed Mark Smitheringale to the position of client executive.

Smitheringale has over 30 years’ experience within the building society and outsourcing sectors and has held many positions encompassing direct to consumer and corporate facing responsibilities.

PSL has over 25 clients across the banking, building society and loan servicing sectors in the UK and Ireland and its platform services over £60 billion of assets under management.

Richard Pike, sales and marketing director at PSL, said: “Mark is a well-known industry figure and his experience is hugely relevant to many clients that will undoubtedly benefit from interaction with him. Even during these challenging times, PSL is committed to bringing in the right people to strengthen our business and Mark’s appointment is testimony to this. He will, without doubt, be a huge asset to PSL and our clients moving forward.”

Mark Smitheringale added: “I’m delighted to be joining PSL at such an exciting time in the company’s history. PSL has a clear focus on client satisfaction and the chance to be able to be part of a company that continues to produce excellent results whilst bringing new products and innovation to the market is very rare, and one that I am pleased to be joining.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.