Mark Smitheringale joins Phoebus Software

Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) has appointed Mark Smitheringale to the position of client executive.

Smitheringale has over 30 years’ experience within the building society and outsourcing sectors and has held many positions encompassing direct to consumer and corporate facing responsibilities.

PSL has over 25 clients across the banking, building society and loan servicing sectors in the UK and Ireland and its platform services over £60 billion of assets under management.

Richard Pike, sales and marketing director at PSL, said: “Mark is a well-known industry figure and his experience is hugely relevant to many clients that will undoubtedly benefit from interaction with him. Even during these challenging times, PSL is committed to bringing in the right people to strengthen our business and Mark’s appointment is testimony to this. He will, without doubt, be a huge asset to PSL and our clients moving forward.”

Mark Smitheringale added: “I’m delighted to be joining PSL at such an exciting time in the company’s history. PSL has a clear focus on client satisfaction and the chance to be able to be part of a company that continues to produce excellent results whilst bringing new products and innovation to the market is very rare, and one that I am pleased to be joining.”