Michael Gove appointed Housing Secretary: Industry reacts

Yesterday afternoon, Michael Gove was appointed as the new Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary in Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle.

He replaces Robert Jenrick, who held the role since July 2019, and becomes the sixth housing minister in the past ten years.

Managing director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, commented: “The government housing carousel continues to turn as yet another one bites the dust and it remains to be seen if there will be further casualties further down the ranks.

"Michael Gove is known as a Whitehall big hitter with a reputation for rocking the boat so we may well see some changes. However, the reality is probably more of the same tired, recycled rhetoric around housing policy.

"Expect to see more initiatives focussed on fuelling buyer demand to keep house prices buoyant and very little in terms of actually addressing the need for more housing.

"In recent times, those charged with addressing the current housing crisis have lasted less time in their post than it takes to sell a house. No wonder the sector has been riddled with scandal and an inability to reach housing targets.”

Propertymark CEO, Nathan Emerson, said: “We welcome today’s appointment of Michael Gove as the new Secretary of State for Housing. Over the past 18 months housing has been high on the political agenda, with the long term Covid-19 inflicted stamp duty holiday and evictions ban due to close at the end of the month. We look forward to meeting the new Secretary of State and his team over the coming months and hope the Department's position and policy focus stays on track.”

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, added: “We welcome Michael Gove to his new position and look forward to working with him to ensure the rental market works for responsible landlords and tenants alike.

“Key to this will be addressing the supply crisis in the sector by developing pro-growth policies that recognise the vital contribution it makes to housing millions of people across the country.”