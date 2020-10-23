FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Movin’ Legal launches wills training course for intermediaries

Rozi Jones
|
23rd October 2020
Emma Hall Coffey GWlegal Goldsmith Williams
"This is really about enabling brokers and introducers to add to their portfolio and expand on the advice that they can give to their clients."

Movin’ Legal has launched a series of free online wills training courses for intermediaries.

The CPD-accredited course is run by Movin’ Legal's key relationship director, Emma Hall, and provides insight into how a client can protect their assets and families on their death.

Many clients take out life policies to protect their familes on death but 54% do not go on to make a will – a consequence that can have severe ramifications when it comes to family or other disputes.

John Ahmed, chief executive of Movin’ Legal, said: “This is all about how we can make intermediares feel confindent in discussing wills with their clients.

“We are at the height of a pandemic but this is something that should not be overlooked and will smooth over the nooks and crannies for the client should anything arise at a future date.

“And obviously family circumstances change – it’s important that when they do that your will changes with you and your family for the benefit of all.”

Emma Hall added: “This is really about enabling brokers and introducers to add to their portfolio and expand on the advice that they can give to their clients. People’s circumstances are changing all the time – the help of Bank of Mum and Dad; buying as an unmarried couple and let alone the examples of divorce, children and dependents from another marriage. This can be a future minefield for any client not if it’s mapped out at an early stage.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.