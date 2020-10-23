Movin’ Legal launches wills training course for intermediaries

"This is really about enabling brokers and introducers to add to their portfolio and expand on the advice that they can give to their clients."

Movin’ Legal has launched a series of free online wills training courses for intermediaries.

The CPD-accredited course is run by Movin’ Legal's key relationship director, Emma Hall, and provides insight into how a client can protect their assets and families on their death.

Many clients take out life policies to protect their familes on death but 54% do not go on to make a will – a consequence that can have severe ramifications when it comes to family or other disputes.

John Ahmed, chief executive of Movin’ Legal, said: “This is all about how we can make intermediares feel confindent in discussing wills with their clients.

“We are at the height of a pandemic but this is something that should not be overlooked and will smooth over the nooks and crannies for the client should anything arise at a future date.

“And obviously family circumstances change – it’s important that when they do that your will changes with you and your family for the benefit of all.”

Emma Hall added: “This is really about enabling brokers and introducers to add to their portfolio and expand on the advice that they can give to their clients. People’s circumstances are changing all the time – the help of Bank of Mum and Dad; buying as an unmarried couple and let alone the examples of divorce, children and dependents from another marriage. This can be a future minefield for any client not if it’s mapped out at an early stage.”