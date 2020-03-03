Network launch for women in specialist lending

A new professional networking group has been announced to unite women in specialist finance.

WISE, the network for Women In Specialist Lending, launches on Thursday (March 5) in Manchester city centre and will celebrate the talents and abilities of females working in the sector.

Sponsored by specialist lender Together, the event comes just ahead of International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated on March 8 with the theme ‘Each for Equal’.

The evening will comprise a Champagne reception with canapés, followed by a panel discussion hosted by former Coronation Street actress and dress-code campaigner Nicola Thorp. She will spark debate and inspire the line-up of female speakers from the business and finance world, which includes; Fiona Hoyle - head of consumer and mortgage finance at the Finance & Leasing Association, Debbie Burton – CEO at Central Trust Limited, Joanna Kingston-Davies – COO at Jackson Lees Group and Labour Councillor Suzanne Richards.

Tracey Bailey, head of lending transformation at Together and exec sponsor of WISE, said:

“We wanted to create a platform for like-minded women to support each other and encourage personal and career development through networking. We hope to nurture a group that is accessible, informative and helpful. The evening will be an opportunity for women in specialist finance to make new contacts and share advice.

“Special thanks to specialist lender Together for sponsoring this launch.”

The event is invite-only and remaining spaces are limited – if you work in specialist lending and would be interested in attending, please email WISE@togethermoney.com for more information.