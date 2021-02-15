FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

New apprenticeship training provider launches in financial services

Rozi Jones
15th February 2021
Marc Gordon FS Apprenticeships
"One thing that has always been on my mind, especially in more recent times, is the need to build a better business reputation, brand awareness and online presence."

FS Apprenticeships has launched as an apprenticeship training provider in the financial services industry.

The firm will be specialising in marketing apprenticeships and offering a ‘relatively unknown’ solution to firms looking to start, improve or bring in-house a professional marketing strategy.

The courses offer current employees or newly hired apprentices 1:1 training and tuition from their qualified marketing trainers and assessors. There is up to 100% funding available to cover costs and an additional cash incentive of up to £3,000 for employers hiring a new apprentice.

Founder and director of FS Apprenticeships, Marc Gordon, has spent many years in the financial services industry working in the insurance, equity release and mortgage distribution space for Paymentshield, Key Group and more recently SimplyBiz Mortgages.

Marc Gordon said: “I have spent many years supporting advisers across our industry and one thing that has always been on my mind, especially in more recent times, is the need to build a better business reputation, brand awareness and online presence.

"I started this business to support firms who realise that something needs to be done to improve their marketing knowledge and skills within the business and offer two great solutions that are extremely cost effective and successful. Upskilling current team members or hiring in a new apprentice to grow with your business, as well as gaining skills and a qualification to take it to the next level when it comes to lead generation and building your reputation and brand awareness.”

