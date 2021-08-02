New campaign launches to help the deaf community secure advice

"We have potentially neglected the needs of these clients and we are fully behind Greenacre’s campaign to ensure more people receive the advice they are entitled to."

JLM Mortgage Services has announced the launch of a campaign by its appointed representative firm, Greenacre Financial Services, to help more deaf and hard of hearing people secure mortgage advice.

The idea for the campaign came from a Greenacre managing director, Greg Stanworth, following a conversation with one of his team, Matt Butler, who is able to communicate fluently in British Sign Language (BSL) and can therefore help clients who are either deaf or hard of hearing with their mortgage needs.

To support this offering, Greenacre have produced a video with Matt explaining in BSL his role and what he is able to offer, and the business wants to continue educating and informing those deaf or hard of hearing clients who may have had previous difficulty in securing advice, that there are options available for them.

Greenacre hopes the focus on the advice needs of deaf/hard of hearing people will see other advisory practices training staff in BSL and encouraging advisers to actively market to the deaf community, who it says are an underserved borrower demographic.

Greg Stanworth, managing director of Greenacre Financial Services, said: “I am so proud that we are able to offer advice to clients who are hard of hearing or deaf. It’s great to be able to reach out to a wider audience and to help individuals feel more comfortable in what can be a challenging area. Having observed Matt, our specialist, communicate with a deaf client, it was wonderful to see how happy and relieved they were when discussing their mortgage needs with someone able to sign. We are extremely passionate about helping these underserved clients and would urge other firms to look at what they might do in this area.”

Sebastian Murphy, head of mortgage finance at JLM, commented: “Diversity and inclusion has taken on new meaning in the mortgage advice market, particularly over the course of the last few years, and it is wonderful to see Greenacre leading the way in terms of the advice services it can provide to hard of hearing and deaf people. I think we would all agree that we have potentially neglected the needs of these clients and we are fully behind Greenacre’s campaign to ensure more people receive the advice they are entitled to. We’ll be sharing this will all JLM AR firms and would hope it acts as a catalyst for other advisory firms to offer similar services.”