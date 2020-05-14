FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

New Covid-19 guidance sets out 'save home moving process' for advisers

The Guide will help firms advise clients on how to prepare for a viewing or inspection.

Rozi Jones
|
14th May 2020
reminder planner to do calendar time organise
"This practical Guide for all property professionals involved in the home moving process supplements, and builds on, the Government’s own guidance"

A new cross-industry guide has launched on how to reopen the housing market and enable people to move safely.

The collaborative industry guide, ‘Re-Opening the Home Moving Market Safely’, sets out in detail how home moves can take place while still fully complying with social distancing measures and Public Health guidance.

It delivers practical advice for all involved in the home moving process - including mortgage advisers, surveyors, property agents and managers - and focuses on physical contact points and times when professionals would need to enter private residential properties.

The Guide was developed collaboratively by the residential sector and professional organisations’ representatives.

Recommendations include those for individual behaviour, client engagement and transparency, how ID checks can take place, and only allowing office attendance from clients by personal appointment. Consideration must also be given to video viewing and checking the Covid-19 status of property occupants.

The Guide also states that ideally one professional and two adults maximum can take part in a physical viewing of a property and that these should take place outside of commute times. Terms of engagement/client letters must be amended to confirm restrictions or information on the physical inspection/visit.

The Guide will also help industry professionals and firms advise clients and/or occupiers on how to prepare for a viewing/inspection/visit. In accordance with public health guidance, it advises high-risk category clients and occupiers not to be present at viewings wherever possible.

Paul Smee, chair of the Conveyancing Association, commented: “This practical Guide for all property professionals involved in the home moving process supplements, and builds on, the Government’s own guidance published earlier today and provides recommendations for individual behaviour to reduce the risks of Covid-19, as well as key advice in areas such as client engagement, ID requirements, documentation, preparing a home for sale, plus pre- and post-inspections of properties.

“Our key aim in contributing to this is to ensure that home moves can proceed in a safe manner and that industry professionals are aware of their responsibilities and the actions they should be taking in order to make sure this happens.

“This Guide will be followed by both specific consumer information plus conveyancing sector guidance which will cover a range of recommendations, as well as a checklist for conveyancers to follow.

“The CA is pleased to see the housing market in England being opened up, but are aware that this is not the case yet in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, and there will be ongoing worries about this and the safety of the process.

“This Guide is designed to alleviate a number of those concerns and to spell out that safety of both professionals and consumers should be at the heart of everything we do in order to ensure we can move people into their new homes.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.