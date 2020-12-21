FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Newbury BS launches broker instant chat service

Rozi Jones
|
21st December 2020
computer business broker chat tech
"The service is controlled by real subject-matter experts – not a computer"

Newbury Building Society has launched its first online chat function to improve broker support.

The instant chat service is designed to streamline access to important information such as product and lending criteria, procuration fees and registration queries as well as general new business queries.

Brokers will have direct access to the helpdesk team and BDMs through a safe and secure network, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm.

Karen Smith, sales manager at Newbury Building Society, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve how we communicate with and assist brokers, and we are delighted to launch a new convenient communication tool with which they can access the Helpdesk quickly.

"The service is controlled by real subject-matter experts – not a computer – and is another example of our commitment to the continuation of high-quality, award winning customer service the Society is known for.”

