Newcastle appoints BDM for North East and Scotland

Sophie has joined Newcastle Intermediaries following eight-years at Newcastle Building Society, three of which she was responsible for managing the underwriting team. Her appointment comes following the promotion of Mark Wilkinson to the role of national sales manager at Newcastle Intermediaries.

Goodwin said: “My focus will be to engage in a really meaningful way with our intermediary partners throughout the North East and Scotland, helping them meet and exceed their clients’ ambitions. Despite market challenges we have a strong proposition that I’m sure offers the flexibility and versatility brokers are looking for, and I look forward to driving growth in the region.”

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said:

“Sophie’s appointment as business development manager for the North East and Scotland is a fantastic example of the business nurturing and developing its talent. As we continue to make enhancements to our lending proposition across the board, Sophie is well placed to support brokers with the mortgage products they need to meet the needs of their clients.”