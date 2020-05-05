FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Newcastle BS appoints chief information officer

Manila joined the Society's technology subsidiary, Newcastle Strategic Solutions, last year as its digital director.

Rozi Jones
|
5th May 2020
Manila McLean Newcastle
"We’re seeing businesses around the world begin to adapt to a ‘new normal’ and put an even greater demand on technology."

Newcastle Building Society has appointed Manila McLean as its new chief information officer.

With over 20 years’ experience in financial services, Manila joined the Society's technology subsidiary, Newcastle Strategic Solutions, last year as its digital director, following 10 years as head of digital at Tesco Bank.

Manila said: “I’m thrilled to take on the role of CIO and join the executive team at Newcastle Building Society. Our digital profile is particularly strong and through Newcastle Strategic Solutions, we’re a market leading provider of technology solutions for the financial services sector.

“The industry as a whole faces significant challenges following the Covid-19 outbreak and we’re seeing businesses around the world begin to adapt to a ‘new normal’ and put an even greater demand on technology. At Newcastle Building Society this means ensuring the technology we develop helps to deliver and meet the future needs of our customers, clients and colleagues, and I’m looking forward to helping the Society continue its digital journey.

“I’m passionate about developing female talent within technology and I’m excited about the future of the industry in our region. We’re blessed with a vibrant tech scene but we need to continue to work together to harness that potential and ensure we attract and retain the top digital and tech talent.”

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, added: “I’m delighted that Manila has accepted the new role of CIO here at the Society. Manila brings a unique set of skills and experience in customer-focused digital technologies and her leadership will be increasingly relevant as we continue to develop our proposition and customer experience for both the Society and Newcastle Strategic Solutions. I’m looking forward to her playing a key role as part of our executive team in the years ahead.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.