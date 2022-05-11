FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Norton's Stephen Lawrence retires after half a century

Stephen Lawrence has retired as group national sales manager at Norton Home Loans, having worked in sales positions for more than half a century.

Related topics:  Finance News
Amy Loddington
11th May 2022
stephen lawrence norton

Stephen was appointed to his first BDM position in 1972 and held a number of senior positions in building societies and banks. In 2005 Stephen was appointed to the position of National Accounts Manager Secured Loans at Citigroup, before moving to Norton Home Loans in 2008, where he was instrumental in launching first and second charge mortgage lending.

Stephen Lawrence says: 

“At Norton Finance I quickly learnt how a secured loan could benefit a customer, the loan process from application to completion and how to make an application fit the published lending criteria. This short period proved to be a turning point in my career as I was allocated many of the UK based master brokers and asked to develop increased business levels from them.”

“I retire leaving an exceptional team of managers and I would like to think I have in some way trained and supported them in their important company roles. The last 14 years have been the happiest work moments in my life and I will definitely miss the buzz gained from selling products to both new and existing contacts.”

Paul Stringer, managing director of Norton Group, comments: 

“Steve has always been one of our most valued employees, carrying out his role in his usual conscientious and dedicated way he has built up a reputation as one of the most well-liked and respected sales managers in the industry. He will be missed not only by his colleagues but also the large number of friends he has made over the years within the company and the broker market in general. We wish him all the best for the future.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.