Number of properties selling above asking price hits new record high: NAEA

In June, 40% of properties sold for more than the original asking price, the highest figure on record for the third consecutive month, according to the latest research from NAEA Propertymark.

This is a jump from May when 33% of properties sold for more than the original asking price, beating last month’s previous all-time record.

Supply fell further in June, with the average number of properties available per member branch at 23, falling slightly from 25 in May. This figure is the joint lowest ever on record for the second month in a row. Prior to this the record was in December 2002 when there were also 25 properties available per branch.

This means there is an average of 19 buyers for every available property on the market.

The average number of house hunters registered per estate agent branch stood at 426 in June, which is a jump down from 506 in May, but in line with the previous month’s figure of 427 in April.

Year-on-year this is the highest figure on record for the month of June for six years, since June 2015 when the figure stood at 439.

The average number of sales agreed per estate agent branch fell slightly to 11 in June, from May’s figure of 12. However, year-on-year, this figure is the highest for the month of June in four years.

The number of sales made to first-time byyers stood at 27% in June, which has been the same since March this year.

Mark Hayward, chief policy advisor at Propertymark, commented: “It is astonishing to see demand for housing breaking records yet again this month, with more and more homes selling for over the asking price this year as consumers hurried to beat the first tapered stamp duty deadline. With 19 buyers per available property, we are very firmly still in a strong sellers’ market; properties are being snapped up swiftly and at record high prices.

"We do anticipate a rebalancing of the market over the coming months however, which is much needed. As the stamp duty holiday continues to be phased out and people return to normality now that most Covid restrictions have been lifted, they will be spending money saved during the pandemic on white goods for their new homes.”