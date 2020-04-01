FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Oblix Capital enables e-signatures to reduce Covid-19 delays

Rozi Jones
|
1st April 2020
Tech computer
"In these uncertain times our clients and broker partners will expect the same high levels of customer service, and this partnership will help us to achieve that."

Oblix Capital has partnered with technology firm Nivo Solutions to enable the use of e-signatures and secure messaging within its internal processes, helping to reduce delays associated with working remotely.

Oblix says the partnership will help it to continue a high level of customer service to clients, broker partners and suppliers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Andy Reid, director of intermediary and networks at Oblix, commented: “I’m really pleased we have managed to react so quickly alongside Nivo to improve our working practices. In these uncertain times our clients and broker partners will expect the same high levels of customer service, and this partnership will help us to achieve that.”

Polly Taylor-Pullen, BDM at Nivo Solutions, added: “We’re delighted to announce this partnership with Oblix and further establish Nivo as the go to brand in this market for improving operational efficiency with no technical effort.

“By partnering with Nivo for compliant e-signing, the team have ensured deals move forward while working remotely. Even during these unprecedented times, Oblix have reinforced their position as lender of choice by demonstrating their commitment to putting customer service and security first.

“Oblix effectively responded to the disruptions with the necessary steps to ensure that their customer service is not disrupted. We're very pleased to have the technology in place to match their speed, setting them up within the day.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.