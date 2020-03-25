Online community launches to help homebound advisers stay connected

"We’ve seen some massive gestures of support from our friends in the financial advice community and a real openness about the impact this situation could have on people’s mental health"

Financial software firm, Advicefront, has launched a new Slack group to bring financial advice professionals together during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As the much-needed homeworking continues, Advicefront says it wants to combat isolation by creating a space to share knowledge, discuss industry topics, to connect with others and keep spirits high.

There are themed channels, from #advicetech to #remote-working, where advisers can discuss topics and share knowledge.

To join, click here. It is completely free and can be accessed in a browser or through the desktop and mobile apps.

Last week, Advicefront made its software free to all new and existing users to aid remote working.

In response to the widespread necessity of homeworking during the Coronavirus pandemic, Advicefront has waived the cost of all paid licences for the entire financial advice community.

New and existing users can access Advicefront's Onboard system, which supports fact-finding, risk tolerance, digital client agreements and recurring payments, for free until 30 June 2020.

In an online post, Advicefront said: "We’ve seen some massive gestures of support from our friends in the financial advice community and a real openness about the impact this situation could have on people’s mental health and wellbeing at this tricky time.

"But, we felt there was more we could do. Something we love about this industry is how willing people are to help each other out and collectively move the industry forward.

"The conversations we’ve had whilst dealing with the global changes and uncertainty brought about by the Coronavirus have been instrumental in lifting our spirits and encouraging us to focus on doing what we can, with what we have. On behalf of the entire Advicefront family, we hope you find the same kind of solace in connecting with other like minded advice professionals."